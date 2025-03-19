Emergency Rule in Rivers: PDP governors react, urge Tinubu to reverse decision

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its disagreement with President Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspend its governor.

The Forum, in a statement on Wednesday by its Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, described the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers as unconstitutional.

Mohammed stated that it was illegal and unacceptable for the president to suspend democratically elected officials of a state.

“The PDPGF has noted with concern the suspension of democratically elected officials in Rivers by the president. We state categorically that this is a threat to democracy.

“This is a premeditated attack on Rivers, the PDP and other opposition parties in the country. It is a great threat to democracy and an ill wind that will blow no one any good.

“It is a dangerous course of action that will not only endanger our hard-earned democracy but deepen crisis in the country, ” the statement partly read.

The PDPGF chairman further stated that the president’s action would exacerbate the crises in the nation, deepen mistrust, elevate security threats, and destroy the economy.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

He said the decision was taken to restore stability in the state that has been witnessing political turmoil as a result of the disagreement between the state governor and the state lawmakers.

Following his declaration, the president appointed a former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibokette Ibas, as an administrator for Rivers State.

