Emergency responders battle fire at Lagos market

Emergency responders are presently working hard to extinguish a fire outbreak which gutted part of the popular Balogun Market located at 5, Gbajumo Street, Lagos Island.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the incident.

Farinloye, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos, said the fire gutted a four-storey building containing various shops dealing on clothes and shoes.

According to him, the fire started at about 12:45am, adding that the concerted efforts of fire men from both the Federal and State Fire services put out the fire at about 3am.

He said, however, that while dampening was ongoing, the fire started again at about 6am until presently.

The Coordinator said that the combined efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Service, police and other earlier mentioned emergency responders were on ground to contain the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Another reliable source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that access to the source of the fire remained a challenge.

NAN reports that Lagos Fire Service Stations at Oniru, Ebute Elefun and Alausa are also on ground with their tanks and personnel to combat the fire.

At the time of writing this report, no injuries or death have so far been recorded.