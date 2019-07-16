The Adhoc Committee set up by the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to wade into the Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership crisis has began public hearing in Bauchi.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the public hearing began on Tuesday with stakeholders making submission in writing and verbally to the committee.

The Chairman of the committee, Musa Sarkin-Adar had earlier told the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed at Government House that the committee was mandated to find out the circumstances that led to the emergence of two speakers for the state Assembly.

He solicited for the support of the state government and the people of the state towards the success of their assignment.

NAN reports that two speakers emerged at the inauguration of 9th Bauchi State House Assembly through parallel elections in which 11 members elected Abubakar Suleiman as Speaker while 20 members elected elected Kawuwa Shehu-Damina as Speaker.

NAN reports that the 12-member House of Representatives committee headed by Sarkin-Adar has the responsibility of finding out the circumstances that led to the emergence of the two speakers.