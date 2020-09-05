An NGO, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, has donated medical equipment, supplies and medicines valued more than $5 million (N1.908 billion) to 20 health institutions across Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that nine university teaching hospitals, six federal medical centres, four specialist hospitals and one police hospital are the benefiting organisations.

Chief Chris Ezike, Chief of Staff to the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, made the presentation on behalf of his boss at the foundation’s headquarters in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Friday.

Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, founded in 1996, has been involved in the donation of books, computers and other education materials in Nigeria and 18 other Africa countries in the past nine years.

Ezike said the donation to the beneficiaries was the second phase of distribution of medical equipment, supplies and medicines, which began since March, 20.

He said each of the beneficiaries would take home items worth between N85 million and N100 million.

Ezike said the donation was to help cushion the challenges associated with healthcare services to Nigerians, adding that the items should not be sold to the people.

HRH Igwe Dan Ugorji, traditional ruler of Oraifite community, who commended the humanitarian spirit of Offor, urged other privileged Nigerians to emulate the donor.

He also advised the beneficiaries not to collect money from those the items would be used to treat, saying God will not pardon them if they betrayal the trust.

Dr. Ezejiofor Ogochukwu, the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Council, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, who responded on behalf of the benefitting institutions, thanked the foundation for the gesture.

He said the items would further boost the operations of the health bodies, especially in the treatment of critical cases.