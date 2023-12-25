Emeka Ike’s brother replies actor’s ex-wife, son, says they lie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor, has said that the allegations made by the actor’s ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, and his son in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo were all lies, urging the actor’s son, Michael, to apologise to his father for the abusive words and insults.

Victor is also a music producer.

He alleged that his brother’s ex-wife had slapped her husband on several occasions and even carried out bank transactions from the actor’s account she was a signatory to without his consent.

Victor disclosed this in a series of tweets via his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Victor further alleged that Suzanne had told lies about his mother and had beaten her up many times but after multiple complaints, Emeka refused to deal with the issue, adding that the actor loves his wife more than he loves himself.

His tweets read, “I heard the lies made against my brother, Emeka Ike, by his ex-wife on #Chude show. So, she slapped him on a number of occasions but now claims he is a wife beater?

“She was a signatory to his bank account and when he was alerted that huge amounts were being withdrawn constantly, he asks to be informed before withdrawals, then she turns it into an issue of being financially deprived?

“He sponsored her from the level of JAMB exams to university and then Masters. He opened CIS movie studio and a secondary school, both of which she was put in charge of and subsequently ruined, and now she claims he never allowed her work.

“Why only use parts of his voice note and not the complete VN, If not for the intent to blackmail him with false allegations?

“Men’s voices don’t matter anymore cos when they try to express themselves, people don’t believe them.”

Suzanne had earlier addressed the allegation that she assaulted her ex-husband’s mother, as she narrated her side of the story, saying that Emeka Ike’s mother accosted her mother and accused her of stealing her son’s money.

Micheal, Emeka Ike’s first son, who was featured in a recent interview alongside his mother, recounted harsh things allegedly said to him by his father amid their complicated relationship.

Speaking about his father in the interview, Michael said, “He (father) said whether she wants to kill my siblings, to be like it’s only him that is alive. Let everyone kill themselves.

“He (father) said, ‘You’re doing music, you’ll never prosper. I’ll see you on the side of the road, and I’ll spit on you. Don Jazzy would never see you.’”

Emeka Ike had also revealed the harrowing experience he went through, resulting in the loss of property worth millions of naira and limited access to his children, due to assault allegations made by his estranged wife, Suzanne Emma.