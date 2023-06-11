Emefiele’s suspension, others confirmed we are rubber stamp Assembly — Senator

The representative of Adamawa South Senatorial District, Binos Yeroe, has said several developments in the polity have confirmed that the 9th Senate was a rubber stamp.

He spoke on Saturday during the valedictory session of the 9th Senate, presided over by President Ahmad Lawan.

Yeroe, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, said the approval of the N22.7 trillion Central Bank of Nigeria Ways and Means advances for the outgone President Muhammadu Buhari Administration by the Senate and suspension of the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were some of the indicators that the 9th Senate was a rubber stamp.

He said, “I agree with those who say the ninth Senate is a rubber stamp.

“Furthermore, the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and subjecting him to investigation is a mild indictment of the National Assembly.

“This is so because if we had done our oversight duties properly, we would not have gotten to this level.

“I hope the 10th Senate will take its job as the watchdog of the executive more seriously.”