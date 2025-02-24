Emefiele’s legal team wants judge to recuse himself over bias claims

The legal team representing former Central Bank of Nigeria, Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over corruption charges, has called for Justice Rahman Oshodi to recuse himself from presiding over the ongoing trial, citing concerns of bias.

During the resumed hearing, the lead counsel for the defence, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), raised objections to Justice Oshodi’s continued involvement in the case.

The objection stemmed from a statement allegedly made by the judge in open court, where he reportedly declared that the allegation of receiving bribe money had been proven against Emefiele.

The comment was allegedly made while prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, was leading a witness, Adetola John, in evidence-in-chief.

According to Ojo, such remarks before the conclusion of the trial—and even before cross-examination of the witness had begun—indicate that the judge has already concluded Emefiele’s guilt.

He described the situation as an “accelerated sentencing” rather than an accelerated hearing.

Another senior advocate representing Emefiele, Kazeem Gbadamosi, SAN, also criticized the judge’s statement, arguing that it suggested a pre-determined conviction of the defendant before full trial proceedings had been concluded.

Following the submissions from the defence, the court adjourned the ruling on the application for recusal to February 26, 2025.

