The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has stressed the need for Nigerians to protect the ecosystem, warning that henceforth, banks will consider sustainable banking principles when lending money to individuals and corporate entities.

He disclosed this on Thursday, while leading his deputies to plant trees at the CBN Head Office in commemoration of the 2021 World Environment Day with the theme: “Ecosystem Restoration”.

Emefiele said that the Nigerian banking sector was committed to protecting the environment by making sure that the principles of sustainable banking are put in place when banks consider those, they offer credit.

Citing examples of institutions that refuse to grant credit to customers whose activities pollute the environment, the Governor enjoined Nigerians to strive to make the environment green by restoring the ecosystem and avoiding pollutants that destroy the earth.

“There is the need for the environment to go green. We must join the global community to ensure that we clean the environment and rid the ecosystem of pollutants that are harmful to us,” he added.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the planting of trees by Emefiele and the Deputy Governors of the Bank; Aishah Ahmad (Financial System Stability); Edward Lametek Adamu (Corporate Services), Dr. Kingsley Obiora (Economic Policy) and the representative of the Deputy Governor Operations, Folashodun Shonubi.