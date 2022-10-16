Emefiele to foreign investors: Consider Nigeria choice investment destination

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has urged foreign investors to consider Nigeria and other African countries as choice destination for investment.

According to a post on CBN Twitter handle, Emefiele made the call in Washington, United States of America.

He spoke when he was conferred with Africa Most Innovative Digital Transformation Governor of the Year Award by Foreign Investment Network.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event held on the sideline of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank Annual Meetings.

Emefiele told the investors that business confidence on the continent was on the rise.

According to him, African countries are integral to global economic growth.

He said: “Today, we talk about the frontier market.

“As you continue thinking about growth opportunities in the world and you are looking at Africa, naturally you will have to think about some of the big economies in Africa.”

Emefiele commended the group for recognising his efforts at digital transformation of the Nigerian financial sector.

“This award is not just for me, it is meant for all of us who have worked hard in the last eight and half years to keep the Nigerian economy strong and going,” he said.