Emefiele remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre

An Abuja High Court has ordered that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele be remanded in Kuje correctional centre.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the ruling on Friday.

The Judge gave the order and adjourned until November 22 when Emefiele’s bail application will be heard.

Justice Muazu held that Emefiele be remanded till November 22.Emefiele was arraigned on a-six court.