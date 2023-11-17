Trending
News

Emefiele remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre

Joy Eniola OlorunsolaBy Updated:No Comments
Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele

An Abuja High Court has ordered that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele be remanded in Kuje correctional centre.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the ruling on Friday.

ALSO READ:

Video of Mr Ibu after amputation surfaces + Video

Digitisation: We need more youths with technological knowledge – Tijani

WorldStage Economic Summit: Stakeholders brainstorm on success

The Judge  gave the order and adjourned until November 22 when Emefiele’s bail application will be heard.

Justice Muazu held that Emefiele be remanded till November 22.Emefiele was arraigned on a-six court.

Share.

Related Posts