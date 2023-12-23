Emefiele meets N300m bail conditions, leaves Kuje prison

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has finally been released from Kuje Correctional Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja after fulfilling his bail condition of N300 million.

According to The PUNCH, the spokesperson for the Kuje Correctional Centre, Adamu Duza, confirmed the development.

Duza told The PUNCH: “I can confirm to you that he (Emefiele) has met his bail conditions, hence he has no reason to remain in our facility.

“He met his bail condition and was released past 2pm yesterday (Friday).”

Emefiele was granted a bail of N300 million by Justice Hmaza Muazu at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja over an alleged N1.2 billion procurement fraud.

The bail conditions included two sureties, each responsible for an equivalent amount.