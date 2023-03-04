Emefiele introduced Naira redesign to help PDP win polls — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Friday alleged that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, introduced the Naira redesign policy to help the Peoples Democratic Party win the 2023 general election.

The Kaduna State Governor spoke after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Federal Government to reverse it.

El-Rufai said: “Emefiele was appointed Central Bank Governor by the PDP originally.

“So, let’s not forget where he came from.

“He (Emefiele) is the one that out this policy together to help the PDP win the 2023 general elections and deceived the President into thinking that it is possible to withdraw N2trillion from circulation and reprint everything in three months.

“No country in world history has done it.

“He (Emefiele) deceived the President.

“He gave the President wrong information and the Attorney General (of the Federation, Abubakar Malami), unfortunately, we have to claim that, that one is from our party, supported this policy.

“And we know why.

“Go and look at the antecedents.

“These are people who want to run for president or governor in our party and didn’t make it.

“This is their revenge plan.

“Whether the Federal Government obeys the order or not is up to the Federal Government, but I know President Muhammadu Buhari very well.

“He is a man that respects the law.

“Part of the reasons why I convinced my colleagues to go to the Supreme Court is that we are among the closest governors to the President and we wanted to show him if those closest to him disagree with him so publicly on a matter, then you need to reflect on it.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is a man that obeys the law.

“He may have been misguided by his advisers but now that the Supreme Court has spoken unequivocally, I am confident that all the orders have been complied with.”