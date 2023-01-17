Emefiele, Finance Minister failed to submit documents related to N22t Ways and Means bill – Senate

Senate on Tuesday disclosed that the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele and Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed have failed to submit documents related to Ways and Means Bill of N23 trillion for scrutiny.

This was made known by the leader of Senate, Ibrahim Gobir who came under point of order, expressing displeasure to the failure of CBN Governor and Finance Minister to submit the documents related to the bill for legislative scrutiny.

The Senate leader explained that both Finance Minister and CBN Governor were out of the country when they were invited and no document has been submitted to the Ad hoc Committee for scrutiny.

Senator Gobir therefore appealed to Senate leadership to give the Ad hoc Committee three days to enable the committee carry the mandate given to them by the Senate

According to him, “I want to appeal to us to accept the request of the committee to have extension of three days.

Responding, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said that Ways and Means is a serious issue and the National Assembly is prepared to approve the request, but the lawmakers must have necessary information and be guided on it before giving approval.