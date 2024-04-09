Emefiele: EFCC releases full details of fresh charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released the details of the fresh charges filed against a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, before a Lagos State High Court.

The release of the details of the fresh charges followed public enquiries on why Emefiele was dragged to another court.

This is because the former CBN Governor is standing trial before another court in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Eagle Online recalls that Emefiele was arraigned before Justice Rahman Oshodi in Lagos on Monday on 23 counts bordering on abuse of office, receiving gratification and corrupt practices.

Justice Oshodi ordered the remand of the former CBN boss in the custody of the EFCC.

This was after Emefiele pleaded not guilty alongside his co-defendant, Henry Isioma-Omoile, who is accused of accepting gifts on behalf of the former CBN Governor.

Isioma-Omoile was remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre, while the case was adjourned until April 11 for ruling on bail applications and commencement of the trial.

While writing on its X handle, the EFCC replied to those wondering why it took Emefiele before another judge: “For those asking questions why another arraignment, find below details of fresh charges against former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.”

Among others, he was accused of allocating forex of $2,136,391,737.33 without bid; corruptly received $26,552,000 from NIPCO Plc; corruptly received $7,720,000 from Raja Punjab on account of forex to his employers; and conferring corrupt advantage on his associate, Limelight Multidimensional Services Limited to the tune of N900,216,324.21.