Emefiele: EFCC faults ruling, set to appeal N100m fine

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has expressed dissatisfaction with a judgement of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court awarding N100 million damages against it, in favour of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria , Godwin Emefiele.
EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this, in a statement issued on Monday, in Abuja.
Oyewale disclosed that the Commission would appeal the judgement immediately.
He said that Justice O.A Adeniyi had on Monday, fined EFCC after he ruled that its detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation, was a violation of his right to liberty.
“The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside,” Oyewale argued.