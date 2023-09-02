Emefiele: DSS grills, detains Deputy Governor of CBN

A Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Obiora, has allegedly been grilled and detained by the Department of State Services.

This development was revealed by Peoples Gazette, which is reporting that he has spent four nights in the custody of the DSS.

According to Peoples Gazette, the grilling of Obiora was in connection with allegations of financial mismanagement under the leadership of suspended Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele on June 9, 2023 and ordered an investigation into the affairs of the bank.

A statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said: “This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.”