Embrace your differences, I-G, Corps Marshal advice couples

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has advised couples to learn to embrace their differences for a successful marriage.

He gave the advice on Saturday during the Holy solemnisation of Damilola Owohunwa and Zita Eweh in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Damilola is the son of Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who is the Personal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police.

Baba urged the couple to learn to accept each other for the best in their marriage.

According to him, trust and understanding are imperative because every good marriage depends on it as well as prayers.

He explained that what that meant was for them to celebrate their uniqueness.

Baba expressed optimism that Owohunwa had trained his son well and that he would make a good husband.

He said: “Marriage can only be sustained by love, peace and a lot of tolerance.

“As an experienced man, my advice is that they should share their differences, their believes and their lives together.

“I wish them the fruit of the womb and a happy stay together.”

Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, advised the couple to make humility, tolerance and unity their watchword.

Oyeyemi also encouraged the couple to ensure that togetherness, understanding and most of all prayers held them firm.

He said: “We give thanks for the lives of the couple and it is a perfect match.

“I wish them a happy married life that they have laid the foundation now.”

Also speaking, Hajiya Hajara Baba, wife of the I-G and President of the Police Officers Wives Association, advised the couple to take God seriously and not allow a third party into their home.

Hajiya Baba said: “The only advice I have to give them is to put God first in all their endeavours.

“They should take their religion seriously and not allow third party into the family.

“I wish them the very best of their lives.”

Damilola Owohunwa, on behalf of his bride, Zita, expressed joy and thanked all who honoured their event.

In his homily, the Officiating Priest, Rev. Fr. Anthony Olaniyan, enjoined the couple to listen to each other with prayer and tolerance.

He took his sermon from the book of Matthew 19 verses 3 to 6.

Olaniyan said: “What therefore, God has joined together, let no man put asunder.”

NAN also reports that many dignitaries graced the occasion, while Korede Bello and David Adeleke, aka Davido, entertained the guests.