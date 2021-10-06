Ember months: Kogi urges motorists to maintain safe speed

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS8.3 Kogi State Sector Command, on Wednesday launched the 2021 Ember Months Campaign Rally, tagged: ”Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who inaugurated the campaign at Lokoja Mega Terminal Felele, urged motorists to always maintain safe speed and obey traffic rules and regulations.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Edward Onoja, the governor commended FRSC for its efforts in ensuring safety on Nigerian roads, particularly in Kogi.

According to him, the mandate of the FRSC is to ensure there are no accidents on our way during this particular period when most people would want to embark on journeys.

He applauded FRSC for taking a proactive step through the advocacy which had gone a long way in reducing road accidents in the state.

The governor enjoined motorists and other road users to maintain safe speed, avoid night travels and enjoy quality road experience by not overtaking unnecessarily.

He appealed to the general public, particularly the transport unions, to cooperate and support government to ensure that the Lokoja Mega Terminal in Felele functions effectively for the benefit of all.

Earlier, the FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, Solomon Agure, said that the 2021 ember campaign was targeted at introducing the best global road use practices to the people of the state and the nation at large.

He explained that the essence of the FRSC ember months campaign was to always educate motorists on how to safely use the road and prevent unnecessary crashes.

According to Agure, the four months of extensive public education this year is expected to produce zero crashes or zero deaths within the period and beyond. We are going to carry out enforcement on all traffic rules and regulations within this period.

The sector commander stressed that the Kogi FRSC had put some measures in place to checkmate the ugly trend of overspeeding, dangerous driving and other road vices which often result in road traffic crashes.

”Road safety is a collective responsibility and to enjoy quality road experience, we must shun all forms of anti-safety vices relating to lawless, reckless, negligent, impatient, drunk and unskilled driving, among others,” he said.

He, therefore, urged all transport stakeholders and Government officials to shun reckless driving and ensure that their drivers and vehicles are in good, working conditions.

He thanked the traditional rulers, and sister security agencies in the state for their complementary roles towards achieving one common goal of nation building through safety on Nigeria’s roads.

Agure appreciated the Kogi State Government for being very supportive and creating conducive environment towards the propagation of road safety in the state and the nation at large.

”Your Excellency, the Corps will continue to rely on your financial and logistics support in prosecuting our strategic goals of creating safer monitoring environment to achieve 15 and 20 per cent reduction in Road Traffic Crashes,” Agure said.

On his part, Alhaji Yahaya Ibrahim, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers appreciated the FRSC for their support and proactiveness in ensuring road safety.

”We are ever ready to support the Corps and State Government to ensure that the Lokoja Mega Terminal in Felele is very effective and functional,” he said.

Stakeholders at the event were the Military, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), the Police, DSS, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), NYSC, VIO, among others.