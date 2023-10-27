Ember Months: FRSC urges truck owners to check tyres regularly 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has appealed to truck owners to ensure their tyres are in good condition before embarking on journeys to reduce mishaps, particularly during the ember months.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, made the appeal on Friday in Ota.

He spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the numerous accidents involving tankers along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

Uga noted that most of the road crashes involving trucks or trailers across the state, especially on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, were caused by burst tyres.

“We enjoin the truck owners and companies to always check the tyres of their vehicles as most of them have expired.

“In addition, we implore them to embrace regular training of their drivers and adhere strictly to functionality in driving,” the sector Commander said.

Uga urged truck drivers to always take adequate rest when embarking on long distance journeys to prevent avoidable crashes.

According to him, most of the truck drivers involved in crashes are not from Ogun but those coming from the Northern part of the country.

He explained that some of those drivers would want to reach Lagos early in the morning to avoid gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Uga said this development and overloading contributed to multiple crashes along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as vehicles coming behind would ram into crashed vehicles due to poor visibility.

The sector Commander said the FRSC would embark on motorised patrol to educate motorists on the importance of safety and check excesses of drivers.