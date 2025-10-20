Ember Months: FRSC urges motorists to take responsibility for their safety

The Kaduna State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists to take responsibility for their safety to reduce road traffic crashes across the state.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander (CC), Tijjani Iliyasu, gave the task at a press briefing on Monday in Kaduna.

Iliyasu read the FRSC Corps Marshal’s speech in Kaduna to mark the inauguration of the 2025 Ember Months road safety sensitisation campaign.

He said, “This campaign is an annual tradition where the FRSC amplifies its efforts for safer road use.

“As we know, the ember months are characterised by increased travel and higher traffic volumes, leading to a rise in road crashes.”

Iliyasu said the corps marshal extended his sincere appreciation to the media for their ongoing commitment to advancing road safety awareness.

He said, “Your platforms are vital in amplifying our message and promoting safer driving practices in Nigeria.

“The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.”

The sector commander said the theme underscored the significant impact of human factors in road crashes, highlighting that drivers bear considerable responsibility for safety on our highways.

According to him, the 2024 operation zero-statistics revealed alarming data: 432 fatalities and 2,070 injuries from 533 reported road crashes.

They were primarily caused by driver fatigue, overloading, and unsafe practices like carrying passengers in inappropriate vehicles and transporting fuel in plastic containers.

Iliyasu said the choice of the 2025 campaign theme aimed to address traffic violations contributing to these incidents.

“They include non-adherence to traffic rules, speed limit violations, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, seat belt non-compliance, distracted driving and including cell phone use,” he said.

The sector commander said, “To achieve the goals of the campaign. We have set forth actionable measures, deployment of FRSC personnel across major highways and crash-prone areas and free vehicle checks for roadworthiness.

“Others include motor park rallies and carnivals to raise awareness and town hall meetings to collaborate with transport unions and security agencies.”

Iliyasu explained that these initiatives, alongside some ongoing enforcement operations, were designed to combat reckless driving, particularly prevalent during the ember months, reducing road crashes and fatalities.

He said over the recent months, FRSC had made strides in partnership and capacity building, enhancing driver training standards and ensuring fleet compliance with safety regulations.

“We have also collaborated with NGOs and civil society groups, while mobile courts have been set up to address chronic traffic violations,” Iliyasu said.

He added that the FRSC Annual Lecture Series had been revived this year to discuss road safety as a vital public health issue, providing strategic insights on global best practices.

“We are addressing delays in the issuance of driver’s licenses.

“Our upgraded printing facility can now produce 15,000 licenses daily, aiming to clear backlogs by mid-November 2025.

“We will soon implement contactless biometric capture with on-spot licence printing, eliminating temporary licenses and streamlining the licensing process,” he said.

Iliyasu disclosed that plans were also underway for an international conference on road crash victims in Africa, taking place from November 16 to 18, in collaboration with the KRSD Road Safety Foundation.

“This event aims to enhance post-crash care and align with the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety.

“The Corps Marshall acknowledges the significant support from the Federal Government, particularly the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“I encourage all Nigerians to continue supporting the Corps in our mission to create a safer road environment, “Illiyasu said.