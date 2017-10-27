Ember months: FRSC solicits partnership with road users to reduce accidents

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Friday urged road users to partner with the commission in saving lives on the nation’s highways.

Patricia Imordi, the Sector Commander in Plateau State, gave the advice during the inauguration of the Pankhsin Unit Command 2017 Ember Months Campaign in Pankshin.

Ishaku Ibrahim, the Deputy Corps Commander and Head of Operations, FRSC, represented Imordi at the occasion.

She said: “The partnership is to create safe motoring environment for all in Nigeria, especially innocent commuters who unfortunately encounter reckless drivers on our highways.

“We should be reminded that every time a crash occurs and someone is killed due to the recklessness of a driver, his or her right to life has been infringed upon in a most irreversible manner.”

Imordi stressed the need for commuters to insist and ensure that drivers must avoid speeding and dangerous driving, considering that most of the roads were not-good.

The sector commander, who frowned at drivers, who were fond of using worn out tyres and overloading, vowed to sanction any offender caught by the corps in such habit.

She appealed to road users, particularly commercial drivers, to avoid flouting the rules to avoid crashes, especially during ember months, characterised by heavy traffic and increased accidents.

She said: “All road users have critical roles to play in ensuring safe movement, whether as drivers, passengers, herdsmen, hawkers, cyclists, law enforcers or fleet owners.

“Failure to obey or encourage others to obey may just be negotiating our rights to life.’’

Also speaking, the Chairman of Pankshin Local Government, Naomi Gomen, pledged to synergise with FRSC toward ensuring the safety of people’s lives on the highways within the hinterland.

She, however, tasked the FRSC to be more proactive in ensuring that victims of road crashes were quickly attended to.

The Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Muhammad Babangida, called on commuters to be bold enough to challenge drivers that indulged in speeding and over loading.

Babangida, who was represented by Darma Kanam, Alhaji Salihu Al-Bala, enjoined commuters to report such reckless drivers to FRSC and law enforcement agencies monitoring the highways.

According to him, until passengers learn to voice out and challenge the recklessness of drivers, road crashes and loss of innocent souls will persist on our highways.