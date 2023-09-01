Ember Months: FRSC cautions motorists against flouting traffic rules

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command has cautioned motorists against flouting traffic rules, and urged them to embrace defensive driving to reduce mishaps during and after the ember months.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Uga noted that refusal to adhere to traffic rules and regulations had been major causes of road crashes, not only in the ember months.

The sector Commander noted that contrary to the belief of some Nigerians, road crashes during ember months were not caused by evil spirits but by extremism on the part of motorists.

“They need to embrace defensive driving and be cautious by reducing their speed to prevent mishaps.

“In addition, motorists should be mindful of anyone driving close by because such a driver may not be completely sane,” he said.

Uga said that the FRSC would be collaborating with other sister agencies like the police, Nigeria Navy and Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps to check infractions and road crashes across the state.

He admonished motorists, who usually drove under the influence of drugs and other intoxicating substances, to be careful because the FRSC would soon clamp down on them.

He said that the corps would collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to apprehend and prosecute such erring drivers.