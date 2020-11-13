The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has read the riot act to some of the policemen in the command who have not been performing their statutory duties as expected after the #EndSARS violence that wrecked havoc in Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police hammered the warning on Friday during a general security meeting with his management team, Area Commamders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department.

The meeting was held at the State Command Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja.

The police boss noted that there was no reason or excuse for any policeman to be absent or indolent on duty despite the words of encouragement, solidarity and supports from the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and well meaning Nigerians, including “our wives and mothers, the Police Officers Wives Association”.

Odumosu emphasised on the need for police officers and men in Lagos State to rise up to the security challenges in the state, particularly during the ember months that is usually characterized by crimes and social vices.

He further stated that the command will not condone any act of negligence, indolence and complacency from any police personnel.

The Commissioner of Police insisted that “we cannot handle the security of Lagos State with levity”.

Odumosu therefore warned the Area Commnaders, DPOs and Heads of Departments to henceforth book and declare any policeman who fails to report to duty a deserter to be dealt with according to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations.

In his message to the general public, the police chief appealed to all and sundry to support the police and collectively fight crimes and criminality in the state.