Ember Month: FRSC cautions road motorists to avoid over speeding, expired tyres 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists to avoid over speeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading and use of expired tyres on their vehicles to curtail Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) particularly during the ember months.

FRSC Sector Commander in Plateau, Alphonsus Godwin gave the warning at the flag-off of the Ember Months campaigns by its Hawan Kibo Unit Command on Wednesday.

Godwin, represented by Preye Besford, the Head of Administration and Human Resources of the command, maintained that speeding and overloading largely contributed to road crashes on the highways.

”This is an annual event aimed at raising awareness on the need for motorists to observe traffic regulations particularly during the ember months.

”The last three months of the year is usually marked by increased vehicular movements; our roads become very busy and drivers want to make more money.

”This is why you see motorists, particularly commercial drivers overloading their vehicles, indulge in speeding, dangerous overtaking and use of unsafe or expired tyres.

”So, we want to use medium to warn motorists to avoid all of those things so that we can have an accident free ember months in Plateau,” he said.

Earlier, MIshaka Yakubu, the Acting Unit Commander, Hawan Kibo, said that road safety was a collective responsibility, hence, the need for parents, religious and community leaders, and stakeholders to support FRSC in its bid to make highways safer for all users.

He maintained that all road users stood at risk of RTCs, hence the need for aggressive awareness for motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations at all times.

The 2022 Ember Months campaign has the theme: ”Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive”.

NAN