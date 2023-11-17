Ember: FRSC set  to establish mobile courts to stem accidents

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, said it will establish mobile courts across the state to prosecute traffic offenders and to stem road crashes during the yuletide.

Anthony Uga, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, said this in an interview.

Uga granted the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

He said the FRSC would establish mobile courts, especially during the yuletide period to punish traffic offenders.

The FRSC boss said the establishment of mobile courts was part of the measures put in place, apart from public enlightenment, flag-off of ember months campaigns to check the increase in road crashes in the state.

“The introduction of mobile court is apt and crucial at this period to apprehend and punish those caught flouting traffic rules to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

Uga noted that 95 per cent of road crashes were caused by human errors, which were avoidable if necessary safety precautions were taken by motorists.

The FRSC listed some of the traffic offences to include route violation, driving with worn-out tyres and driving without valid drivers’ licence.

Others are: dangerous driving, failure to install speed limit devices and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Uga said the FRSC decided to carry out mobile court/intervention patrol, especially on Lagos-Ibadan expressway to curb these hazards.

According to him, this operation will complement the ember months safety campaign in order to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities on the highway as the festivity approaches.