The embattled Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has headed to the court over his removal from office by the university’s Governing Council.

The Council, headed by the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, announced the removal of Ogundipe after its meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogundipe, who swiftly issued a statement on the outcome of the Council’s meeting, said he remains the VC.

But a report by The Nation newspaper on Thursday said Ogundipe had briefed his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), on the development.

He has asked the constitutional lawyer to challenge his illegal removal from office and redress the wrong done to him.