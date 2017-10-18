Embattled Anti-Kidnapping boss, nine others moved out of Lagos Police Command

The Police Service Commission has approved the redeployment of 10 senior officers out of the agos State Police Command.

One of those transferred is the embattled former Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Squad of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CSP Akinade Adejobi.

Adejobi and his officers, some weeks back, were alleged to have collected N50,000 for the bail of one Blessing Taiwo over an alleged theft.

His men were also accused of sexually harassing Blessing’s younger sister, Florence, whenever she comes to see the detained Blessing.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, peeved by the allegation, ordered the immediate removal of Adejobi as the OC in charge of the section, while investigations continued.

Imohimi has also set up a committee, headed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Rapid Response Squad, Olatunji Disu.

The committee was to probe the allegations raised against Adejobi and his men and also to present its findings and make recommendations.

A month after the committee met and made the findings available to Imohimi, nothing had been heard about the matter.

Sources close to the PSC, headed by retired Inspector General of Police Mike Okiro, disclosed that Adejobi and nine other senior policemen had been moved out of Lagos State.

Adejobi was moved to Jigawa State.

His younger brother, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, was moved to Adamawa State.

The Area ‘A’ Commander, Lion Building, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olusola Joseph Akinyede, was deployed to Ekiti State.

The sources also said the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Administration, Lagos State Police Command was also affected by the transfer.