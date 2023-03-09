Elumelu to Tinubu: If you need young female Minister, I can loan you CEO of my Foundation + Video

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu, has told Nigeria’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that if he needs a young female Minister in his cabinet, he could come for the Chief Executive Officer of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu.

The Chairman of Transcorp said this when the former Lagos State Governor visited him in his home in Lagos.

Elumelu, who is the Founder of TEF, spoke about offering Tinubu the services of his CEO when he introduced Ugochukwu to him during the exchange of pleasantries.

The Founder of United Bank for Africa, who was at the door to welcome Tinubu to his home, took time out to introduce no fewer than three females to the President-Elect, including Ugochukwu.

Elumelu, who referred to Tinubu as: “The last man standing,” as he bid him welcome, told the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress as he introduced Ugochukwu: “This is the CEO of Tony Elumelu Foundation.

“She is in charge of the Foundation.

“So if you need a young female Minister to come and change the women focus….”

He said: "Seyi, how come two of you are wearing the same thing?

He said: “Seyi, how come two of you are wearing the same thing?

“Is that a uniform?

Elumelu then stepped down and hugged Tinubu, saying: "This man ehn, 10 lives.

“Seyi you must be very proud of your father as he is proud of you.

“You are a good man, Seyi.”

At this point, they entered into the house where the ladies were introduced, beginning with Ajibola Ayantuga.”