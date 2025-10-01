Elumelu receives 2025 Appeal of Conscience Award + Photos

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu, has received the 2025 Appeal of Conscience Award.

The award, instituted by Appeal of Conscience Foundation, was received on his behalf by his wife and Co-Founder of TEF, Dr. Awele Elumelu.

The award, presented to Elumelu on September 29, 2025 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, United States of America, was founded by a Jewish Rabbi, Arthur Schneier.

According to the award organisers, the serial entrepreneur was bestowed with the award because he stands as a beacon of ethical entrepreneurship and visionary leadership.

According to the Schneier: “Tony Elumelu stands as a beacon of ethical entrepreneurship and visionary leadership…

“Business can be a powerful force for peace, stability, and human dignity.

“His commitment to uplifting others is a living example of conscience in action.”

Also honoured on the night alongside Elumelu was the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

The Chairman of the Appeal of Conscience Gala and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, said on the awards conferred on Elumelu and Dolan: “The Appeal of Conscience Foundation (ACF) has chosen to honor Tony Elumelu and Cardinal Dolan because they personify moral leadership and global responsibility that ACF stands for…

“Their works in faith, community, and economic empowerment remind us that progress and conscience go hand in hand.”

Receiving the award on behalf of her husband, Dr. Elumelu, the Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited and Heirs Insurance Brokers, said Elumelu would have loved to be personally present.

She said: “As you know, my husband, Tony Elumelu, cannot be here tonight.

“Tony would clearly have liked to be here, and I represented him this evening to pass on his gratitude, best wishes and his heartfelt words:

“It is an honour to receive this award; one that deeply resonates with my personal values, and it is a privilege to be associated with the legacy represented by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation and Rabbi Arthur Schneier.

“It is with a heavy heart, weighed by recent and profound loss, that I accept this award.

“Just a few days ago, we lost six beloved colleagues in a tragic incident.

“They were family, friends, mothers, sons, and daughters, hardworking individuals, who were dedicated to building a better Africa.

“Their absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.

“Across our Group, we are grieving this deep loss.

“And so tonight, before all else, I wish to honour their memories with a moment of silence.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

“Amen.

Explaining the thrust of their businesses, Dr. Elumelu quoted her husband as having said: “Humanity first: that has been the core of my life, what keeps me up at night: how can we transform lives across Africa?

“How do we leave a legacy that uplifts people and creates opportunity for everyone?

“I was not born with a silver spoon, I was not educated abroad, I inherited nothing.

“I was blessed with determination, but also luck.

“That determination, and that luck have brought material success.

“I have been rewarded with a wonderful family, with privileges, with the capacity to bring about change.

“The American tradition of philanthropy, the tradition we see so clearly in this room today, has always inspired me.

“The great names that built America in the Gilded Age, the new generation that have endowed universities, research and culture.

“I was conscious right from the beginning that we needed to give back.

“And to give back in a way that catalytically changes our continent, Africa.

“I am not one to blame others.

“I also – and my career demonstrates this – know that Africa is full of opportunity.

“In fact, I think no other continent offers such opportunity.

“My businesses span four continents; we employ over 40,000 people – including here in New York – where we have the United Bank for Africa (UBA), the only African bank that can take deposits in the United States of America.”

On the role of the private sector in businesses and his concept of Africapitalism, Elumelu was quoted to have said in the address presented by Dr. Elumelu: “I believe in the power of the private sector.

“This is the core of the philosophy I call Africapitalism.

“I know the private sector’s long-term interests are inextricably linked to the health of our communities.

“At Heirs Holdings, when we invest in energy and power, we see it as a mission to light up homes, schools, and hospitals.

“When we create value in the financial services industry, we drive inclusion, offering the underrepresented a stake in the economy.

“And through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, a personal commitment we made in 2010, we have identified, trained, mentored, and provided over USD100million in seed funding to over 24,000 young African entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries.

By empowering a generation with economic opportunities and the means to shape their own destinies, we are combatting the despair that fuels economic instability, migration, and insecurity.

Elumelu, however, said there is more to be done.

Thanking the organisers of the award, which he said was an encouragement and a call to do more, he added: “But there’s more to be done.

“Thus, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation award not only strengthens my resolve to do more, to deepen our impact, but it is a call out for collaboration with those who share similar values.

“The Appeal of Conscience Foundation demonstrates wonderfully that collaboration, that appeal to our common humanity. And this is ever more important in a complicated, divided world.

“I am also most privileged to share this wonderful audience tonight with His Eminence, Cardinal Dolan, whose leadership embodies faith in action for the common good. Congratulations, Cardinal.

“I would like to express special appreciation to Rabbi Schneier.

“Your vision, six decades ago, has created this powerful platform.

“And thank you, to my good friend Maurice Levy, for this recognition.

“This is truly humbling.

“I dedicate this award to the thousands of Africapitalists across the African continent who relentlessly create the Africa we envision; the young entrepreneurs, innovators, and my colleagues across Heirs Holdings Group who are working tirelessly, often against great odds, to create a better future, to improve lives and transform Africa.

“This award is for them.

“It is a recognition of their resilience and a symbol of our shared commitment to building bridges of hope and prosperity across Africa and the world.

“To my family – my dear wife and children – whose constant support is a source of strength.

“Thank you, everyone, for this incredible honour.”

In 1965, Rabbi Arthur Schneier created an innovative idea to establish a vibrant international coalition of interfaith business, religious and foreign policy leaders to uphold the principle “live and let live” and address issues pertaining to human rights, religious freedom, and mutual understanding in former Communist countries.

Within the year, he engaged the early leadership of those who had a passion for world peace, civil and human rights: Honorable Francis E. Dorn, member of the 83rd United States Congress, Thurston Davis, SJ, Editor of America House; Dr. David H.C. Read, Minister of Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church and Dr. Harold Bosley, Senior Minister of Christ Methodist Church.

Over the next half a century, the Foundation’s efforts expanded throughout the globe.

Today in a world rampant with bias, hatred and division, the work of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation is more vital than ever as the leadership is bound by a shared destiny to heal our wounded world.