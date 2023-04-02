Elumelu joins US Vice President Kamala Harris at gender inclusion digital economy summit in Zambia

The Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, the leading Pan-African investor, Tony O. Elumelu, will be traveling to Zambia at the invitation of United States Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Elumelu will join other global leaders at the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the United States Government’s initiative “Gender Inclusion in the Digital Economy” taking place in Lusaka, Zambia. His attendance represents a further recognition of his advocacy of the transformation of Africa, through a dynamic private- public sector approach, made most recently at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, held in Washington D.C, hosted by President Biden in December 2022.

Elumelu welcomes the increased engagement of the US Administration with Africa, a partnership that he has stressed should be based on equity and mutual respect. As one of Africa’s leading entrepreneurs, Elumelu sees many common values, between the entrepreneurially driven US economy and the opportunities in Africa, not least in creating the enabling environment to support Africa’s highly entrepreneurial youth. He is an ardent advocate of Africapitalism, his belief that Africa’s economic renaissance will be catalysed by the collaboration between public and private sectors, and that the private sector must create social good, as well as economic wealth.