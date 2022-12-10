Elon Musk speaks as Elton John announces quitting Twitter

Legendary British singer, Elton John, has revealed he will be leaving Twitter because the social networking site permits what he called “misinformation.”

The 75-year-old British music icon announced his departure from Twitter on the microblogging platform on Friday.

He said: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together.

“Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Responding to John’s announcement, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, said “he hoped the music star would be back….

“Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?”





