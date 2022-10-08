Elon Musk confirms Tesla is set for electronic trucks production 

The world’s richest man and Chief Executive Officer, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, has revealed that the company will start production of electronic trucks.

Musk disclosed this on his official Twitter page Thursday, saying the trucks would be called, Tesla Semi Trucks.

He confirmed that the trucks would be ready for deliveries by December 1, 2022.

Musk tweeted: “Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!.

“500 mile range and super fun to drive.” He added.

The 59-year-old billionaire became the world’s richest man in September 2021, with an estimated networth of $232billion, according to Forbes.

Musk is also the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX.