The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the last year’s governorship election in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, will know their fate on Thursday (today) when the Court of Appeal in Abuja delivers judgment in the separate appeals they filed on the eligibility of the senator to stand for the election.

The court announced the date of judgment in hearing notices sent to parties by its Registry.

The PDP and Adeleke are, by their appeals, challenging the April 2, 2019 judgment by Justice Othman Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Bwari, which voided the senator’s candidacy for the election on the ground that he was not qualified for not possessing a valid secondary school certificate.

The suit that led to the judgment was filed by Wahab Raheem and Adam Habeeb, who claimed that Adeleke by virtue of Section 177 of the constitution was not qualified to contest the governorship election.

A panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Adamu Jauro, at the conclusion of hearing in the appeals on May 14, told parties that a date for judgment would be communicated to them.