Elevation of High Chiefs: Ladoja files suit against Makinde, Olubadan

828 828

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has filed a suit against the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II; and 10 members of the Olubadan-in-Council, who were recently elevated to Obas before the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division following the chieftaincy law review.

The former Governor of Oyo State had kicked against the elevation of the High Chiefs to bead wearing Obas.

The High Chiefs were last week Friday crowned as Obas by the Olubadan, with Makinde in attendance.

Ladoja, however, did not attend the ceremony despite the inclusion of his name.

The first Defendant in the suit is Oba Balogun, while the 12th Defendant is Makinde.

The second to the 11th defendants are the crowned Obas.

Ladoja is asking the court for a declaration that the inauguration/constitution of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to review the existing 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration of the Olubadan of Ibadanland and other related matters, particularly to review the requirement/qualification for ascendancy to the Olubadan from Otun and Balogun lines, is ultra vires.

He also asked for a declaration that any report issued or to be issued on the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration of the Olubadan of Ibadanland and or the issue of beaded crown is unconstitutional, contrary to the Chiefs Law, ultra vires, null and void.

An Order setting aside the Report of the 2nd Defendant and the White Paper issued thereon by the 11th Defendant during the pendency of this suit.

In addition, Ladoja asked for a declaration that the Olubadan of Ibadan is lacking in power to unilaterally elevate the 2nd to 11th defendants to the status of His Royal Majesty in Ibadanland without the approval of the governor as well as a declaration that the 2nd-11th defendants, who are now elevated to status of His Royal Majesty, cannot again aspire for the throne of Olubadan as they are no longer chiefs.

ALSO READ:

He further asked for an order setting aside Gazette Nos. 14 Vol. 42 of 23 August, 2017 and 15 Vol. 42 of 24 August 2017 and Gazette No. 3 Volume 43 dated March 29, 2018 and declaring null and void all acts made thereon and pursuant thereto.

An order of injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from tampering with or in any way changing the customary laws of Ibadanland.

He finally asked for an order restraining the defendants from preventing him from ascending the throne of Olubadan when it is his turn and the cost of the litigation.

In his statement of claim, the former governor alleged that the Olubadan’s plot is that “if he refused to be crowned, he would be denied of his status as Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and that he would not be permitted to ascend the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland when it is his turn.

The statement of claim by his lawyer said: “To the dismay of the Claimant, he started hearing on media that he would be crowned on 7 July, 2023, when he has never consented to the untraditional act masterminded by the 1st Defendant.

“That since he has made it known to the 1st Defendant that the act of elevating any of the Olubadan in Council or High Chiefs to this status of His Royal Majesty is untraditional, the 1st Defendant has started plotting that if the Claimant refused to be crowned, he would be denied of his status as Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land and that he would not be permitted to ascend the throne of Olubadan of Ibadan land when it is his turn.

“That from Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadan land after due consideration, the 12th Defendant is the approving authority to become a King in Ibadan, which is Olubadan of Ibadan and no other King. The 12 Defendant has not in any form consent to the illegal act that the 1st Defendant is out to perpetuate.

“That the entire Ibadan land is the domain of Olubadan of Ibadan land and that the elevation that the 1st Defendant intends doing is to segregate Ibadan Land and cause disharmony. The Royal Majesty that the 1st Defendant is appointing would be a royal father without domain.

“That the act of the 1st Defendant to elevate the 2nd to 11th Defendants is contrary to Oyo State of Nigerian Gazette No. 03 Vol. 47 dated 11 February, 2022.

“That the act of the 1st Defendant trying to elevate the 2nd-11th Defendants to His Royal Majesty is against the tenor of judgment in M/317/2017 between HIGH CHIEF (SENATOR RASHIDI LADOJA VS THE GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE & ANOR delivered on 19 November, 2019.

“That in order to stop this illegal act, through his counsel, he wrote a letter dated 4, July, 2023 to the 1st Defendant.”

It will be recalled that Ladoja also dragged late Governor Abiola Ajimobi to court following the elevation of 33 chiefs to Obas in 2017.