Elevated High Court judge must handle ongoing case in lower court –Senate

Senate in new proposed amendment of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 (Amendment Bill) has passed into second reading a proviso that would compel elevated judge of High Court to Appeal Court to still continue with the case before resuming to new position.

The amendment was sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who is the Chief of the Senate

The bill entitled, ‘Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 (Amendment) bill, 2020′

Orji Kalu who sponsored the amendment of the bill was once convicted by Court over fraud of N7.1 billion, but was later released from prison because Mohammed Idris, the trial judge, who had been elevated to the Court of Appeal at the time of the case, ought not to have presided over the matter while he was an appellate court judge.

According to him, the bill therefore to amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015, the Sections contradicting the principles of fair hearing and court jurisdiction as provided in the Constitution.

“This is to further avert some loggerheads between the administration of criminal justice Act and the constitution.

“The following Mr. President are some of the recommendations: 1. That Section 8 (4) of the Principal Act which provides “The arraignment and trial of a suspect for a crime shall be in accordance with the provision of this Act unless otherwise stated in this Act” be amended by deleting “unless otherwise stated in this Act” by inserting “and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The reason is that the Constitution the Supreme law of the land provides in section 1(1) as follows;

“This Constitution is Supreme and its provisions shall have binding force on all authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, “Section 253 of the Constitution provides “The Federal High Court shall be duly constituted if it consists of at least one Judge of that Court”. Furthermore ,section 273 provides “for the purpose of exercising any jurisdiction conferred upon it under this constitution or any law ,a High Court of a State shall be duly constituted if it consist of at least one Judge of that Court,” Moreso, the Court of Appeal has held as follows that the provision of Section 273 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999,a simple judge sitting in the High Court is qualified and had the power to try criminal offenses.” Reading the provisions of Sections 253 and Section 273 together with Section 237 of the Constitution 1999 as amended, which clearly spelt out the composition of the judges of the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the powers to hear and determine matters before them equally provided for by the same constitution.

“The Constitution should be read together on provisions with establishment, composition and jurisdiction of courts.

“The various High Court Rules and Court of Appeal Rules have provisions with regards to the position of pending cases, when judges are elevated. More often the position is for the matter to start denovo.

” However, to allow a Judge who is elevated to a Court of Appeal to determine cases before him, while a High Court Judge will raise the issue of jurisdiction. Although the constitution says in Section 252(2) that the National Assembly will by law make provision conferring upon the Federal High Court additional powers to those conferred by the Constitution, yet there exist a lacuna in respect of the position of an elevated judge from the High Court to the Court of Appeal(that is there is a gap that need to be filled).

“Finally, it will be advisable that the constitution be amended to expressly handle the gap created when judges are elevated to the next bench be given the right or powers to conclude part heard cases on elevation before moving to the next level.

“In view of the aforementioned we submit that a Constitutional amendment is the best option to take care of such lacuna. Further general observation, our judicial system recognizes and applies the rule of stare decisis, meaning rules of precedent and hierarchy of courts.”

The bill was seconded by Senator Gabriel Suswan and it was forwarded to Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.