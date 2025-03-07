Attack by NAF on IKEDC: Electricity workers threaten strik

The National Union of Electricity Employees has strongly condemned the brutal attack on Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company workers by personnel from the Air Force Base, Ikeja, on Thursday.

In a statement by its acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, NUEE described as unprofessional the actions of the military personnel, who took over the Corporate Headquarters of Ikeja Electric, IE, and its Oshodi Business Unit.

It said: “On resumption of duty this morning, some military personnel from NAF Ikeja Base invaded the Corporate Headquarters and Oshodi Business Unit offices of the company, beating up and molesting every staff member they encountered.

“They destroyed personal effects such as phones, laptops, vehicles, doors, office equipment, and gadgets.

“The invasion took place simultaneously at the company’s Corporate Headquarters and Oshodi Business Unit offices.

“They took away the Oshodi Business Unit’s Commercial Manager and 13 drivers in their pickup work vehicles, torturing them and treating them like criminals. They unleashed terror on our members.

“The military carried out this brutal and barbaric action against our innocent members because they were disconnected by the company due to non-payment of their huge outstanding debt.

“We unequivocally denounce this dastardly act from the military and demand the immediate release of our affected members, an undertaking from the IE Management, the Federal Ministry of Power, and the Ministry of Defence to protect our members from any further traumatizing experience of this nature, by calling the military to order.

“Moreover, we demand that all staff properties that were taken or destroyed be replaced and that those beaten be given adequate medical treatment.

“Consequently, our members are advised to stay away from the office until further notice because we cannot work under brutality, intimidation, and threat to life.

“Until the safety of lives and property is assured, we will have no choice but to withdraw our services nationwide until we are guaranteed safety and protection at the workplace.”

At press time, sources said that though the 15 workers had been released, they were in serious pain as their wounds had not been treated.

Their phones, laptops, and other personal effects that were not destroyed had not been returned to them. However, the company vehicles were released.

Reacting to the development and its impact on the industry, Adetayo Adegbemle, Executive Director of PowerUp Nigeria, said: “I believe what the Air Force personnel did is barbaric and should never be encouraged.

“There should be consequences for the personnel involved, as our military is supposed to be a professional one. Ikeja Electric should also institute legal action against Sam Ethnan Barracks.

“There are civil and professional ways to deal with issues, and we should always seek conflict resolution alternatives.”

Similarly, the spokesperson for the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, Sunday Oduntan, said: “The various branches of the military, including the Army, Air Force, Police, Navy, and others, owe billions of Naira. Almost all of them are classified under Band A and enjoy many hours of power supply but refuse to pay despite several appeals.

“We even offered to provide prepaid meters to the Air Force barracks, but they refused to accept them. Now, they have invaded our premises and manhandled our staff, customers, and journalists.

“This is truly sad. These people must be held accountable and face justice.”

Recall that on March 3, NAF raised alarm about a prolonged blackout at its Ikeja base, which had been without stable electricity for 12 days despite consistent payments to Ikeja Electric.

NAF had warned that the prolonged blackout was exposing sensitive military equipment, including bombs and rockets, to dangerously high temperatures, raising fears of a potential explosion.

“These bombs are not meant to be exposed to extreme heat. The longer this blackout continues, the higher the risk of an explosion,” NAF stated, referencing the 2002 Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast.

END.

