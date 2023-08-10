Electricity vandals arrested, electric conductor cable wires recovered

Juliana Francis

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kwale Division under Delta State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Edwin Igoche, and his men have arrested four suspected electricity pole vandals and recovered some electrical items from them.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Edafe identified the suspects as Michael Thankgod, 25; Peter Onyoba, 31; Prince Johnson, 46; Ogochukwu Nwabochali, 36 and Chinedu Ossai, 38.

He said the Police also recovered three sacks containing electric conductor cable wires, two iron steel cutters and one measuring scale.

Elaborately on the case, Edafe said Igoche received a complaint about a syndicate that vandalises electricity poles and steals electric cables, adding: “The DPO detailed the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Kwale division to embark on a discreet but intelligence-driven investigation.

“Consequently, on 5th of August 2023, the divisional crime officer led a combined team of police and vigilante and arrested the following suspects, Michael Thank, Peter Onyoba, Prince Johnson, Ogochukwu Nwabochali, Chinedu Ossai, and recovered three sacks containing electric conductor cable wires, two iron steel cutter, one measuring scale.

“The suspects and exhibits are in custody while the investigation is ongoing.”