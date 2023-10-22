Electricity: REA to electrify 250,000 households in 2024

The Rural Electrification Agency says it is supporting 250,000 households with electric mobility, mini-grids and home systems to boost electricity in the country in 2024.

Malam Mutari Ibrahim, the Director Promotion and Outreach of the agency, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Ibrahim said: “In response to subsidy removal, REA is implementing interventions to develop electric mobility, mini-grids, distribute home systems, deploy streetlights, potentially supporting up to 250,000 households in the coming year.”

He said the agency had equally deployed more than 1,650 Kilometers (KM) of solar street lights, improving power, security and economic growth in rural areas.

He said that REA also completed 1,403 projects under the capital budget, delivering solar street lights, mini-grid projects, standalone home systems and grid extension works.

He said: “Through various programmes, including Energising Education Programme: ‘Energising Agriculture Programme beyond COVID-19,’ and Economic Clusters, REA delivered more than 65 Megawatts (MW) of power across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

“The agency has delivered more than 500MW of power, electrified numerous communities, created 500,000 new jobs, and attracted over $2 billion in investments in the renewable energy sector over the past decade.

“In advancing these achievements, we have established partnerships with the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the Global Alliance for People and Planet.”

Other partnerships secured are with Rocky Mountain Institute, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Sustainable Energy for ALL, Agence Française de Développement and the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility.

Ibrahim said the agency also secured partnership with the European Union, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, Global Environment Facility and United States Agency for International Development.

Others are the United Nations Development Programme and Korean Institute of Advancement of Technology.

Ibrahim added: “In 2022, as part of the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS) Programme, REA secured an additional four billion in capital injection grants.

“To provide clean power standalone home systems to more than 50,000 locations, including rural homes, micro-businesses, schools, and faith-based institutions.”

He said from 2020 to date, the REA had provided power to more than 7.5 million people, including 1.5 million households, delivering 130 Mini-Grid Projects, including 1.3 million standalone home systems.

According to him, most recently for the Nigeria Electrification Project, REA negotiated and secured the advance approval of a $750 million facility with the World Bank.

The aim, he said, was to expand renewable and rural electrification initiatives, providing additional resources to Nigeria during a challenging period.

Ibrahim said that Salihijo Ahmad, the Managing Director of the agency, had been a steadfast leader who has tirelessly guided REA through challenging times.

He said: “Even in the face of internal, external pressures, and resistance to anti-corruption efforts.

“Upon assumption of office, Ahmad encountered a myriad of unresolved staff issues within the agency.

“Recognising the immense challenge of repositioning the agency for effective project delivery, human resources became a pivotal consideration.

“In response, he wasted no time in addressing concerns related to the organisation’s processes, structure and staff welfare, with the aim of fostering a conducive work environment for optimal performance.”

According to Ibrahim, Ahmad’s first step was to initiate a comprehensive institutional assessment and appraisal of the agency, carried out by a globally renowned organisational re-engineering firm.

He said the assessment rigorously evaluated the agency’s project delivery, institutional structure and processes to determine its capacity to meet its mandate, adding: “The recommendations from the assessment were meticulously reviewed and approved by the agency’s board and the minister before being put into action, resulting in significant accomplishments.

“Over the past few months, we have collaborated closely with the Ministry of Power, National Assembly, anti-corruption agencies, and process organisations to initiate further reforms within REA in spite of numerous obstacles.”