Electricity cut off at Nigerian consulate in South Africa over ‘debt’

City Power, an electricity distribution company in South Africa, has cut off power supply to the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg over “unpaid bills”.

On Wednesday, the company said the consulate was owing at least R600,000 (about $35,000).

“We are on our 2nd day of revenue collection drive around Alexandra Service Delivery Centre(SDC). Here we started with the Nigerian Consulate General in Illovo who owe @CityofJoburgZA minimum of R600 000, and they were cut off,” City Power tweeted.

City Power’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said the Nigerian consulate shut its gates and refused City Power entry into the building.

He added that the consulate’s electricity was cut off when it was clear that no official was going to meet with the DisCo.

In a statement on Wednesday, the consulate faulted City Power’s actions, saying it was a violation of international treaties.

The consulate said an investigation would be launched to address the “illegal violation”, saying the electricity company arrived “without prior notice and disrupted services”.

The statement reads, “The consulate general of Nigeria in Johannesburg hereby condemns the invasion of its premises on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, by officials of Johannesburg City Council purportedly on a debt-recovery exercise.

“The invasion squad, which comprised officials of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), and City Power, as well as members of the press, arrived at the consulate without prior notice or appointment and disrupted normal consular services.

“The consulate maintains that the action of the officials, no matter the justification, was in complete violation of extant international treaties and conventions, especially the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963, which guarantees the inviolability of consular premises.

“Consequently, the consulate general has, through diplomatic channels, conveyed the displeasure of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the South African Government, with a demand for thorough investigation to be conducted into the illegal violation of the premises of the consulate general and appropriate remedial measures taken to forestall recurrence.

“Furthermore, the consulate wishes to express its regrets to members of the public for the disruption to services caused by the invasion and hereby assures that normal consular services have been restored at the mission.”

South Africa has been experiencing an energy crisis for years with residents protesting long hours of power cuts.