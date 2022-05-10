Electrician to spend six months in jail for cheating

A Grade 1 Area Court in Shagari quarters, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old electrician, Sunday Adebanyo, to six months imprisonment for cheating a lottery house of N37,000

Adebanyo, who resides at Dutse Makaranta, Abuja, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the charge of cheating preferred against him.

The trial judge, Sulyman Ola, however, gave Mohammed an option of N10,000 fine.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that on April 26, one Atoji Ignatius, the owner of the lottery house, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station.

Ogada said that the complainant informed the police that on April 25 at 9: a.m., the convict came to his games house to play a virtual game and promised to pay after rounds of game.

According to the prosecutor, Adebanyo dishonestly played virtual games to the tune of N37,000 and when the complainant demanded for money, he refused to pay.

He said that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the money proved abortive.

Ogada said the offence contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.