A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded an electrician, Terzungwe Imoter, over alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of the defendant, of 28, Rice Mill, Wurukum, Makurdi Council Area of Benue, for want of jurisdiction.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 13, 2021, for further mention.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Ato Godwin, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘D’ Divisional police headquarters, Makurdi, by one Michael Owochio, of Behind Government College, Makurdi.

The complainant stated that while he was at home with his family, four armed men broke into his house through the kitchen and robbed them at gun point.

He further said that the robbers took one 55-inch Hisense plasma television, valued at N240,000, three handsets, valued at N84,000 and three wrist watches, valued at N135, 000.

Owochio further said that he was able to identify one of the suspects who was the defendant.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant was arrested and that he confessed to committing the offence, alongside three others, now at large.

The prosecution, who said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing, sought for adjournment of the case.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004.