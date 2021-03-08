A 27-year-old electrician, Sunday Adeniyi, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with intent to steal shock absorber of a vehicle.

Adeniyi, who lives at Ijaiye, Lagos, is being tried for breach of peace and intent to commit felony.

The defendant was alleged to have committed the offences on Feb. 22 at 1:30a.m along Community Road, Ojokoro, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by jumping into the mechanic workshop belonging to Rahaman Olorunbe with intent to steal.

“He scaled the fence to gain access into the workshop and removed the shock absorber from a vehicle.

“A neighbour, who saw him jump into the workshop, alerted other neighbours.

“In the process of escaping with the stolen device, he was arrested and handed over to the police.”

The offences, Ajayi said contravened Sections 168 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 406 prescribes seven-year jail term for intent to commit felony.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate A.S Odusanya, released him on N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Odusanya said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing for March 25.