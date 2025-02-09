Electoral reform: APC chieftain commends Tinubu for sacking three RECs

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Osun State, has commended President Bola Tinubu for sacking the three Resident Electoral Commissioners accused of misconduct during the 2023 general elections.

The affected Independent National Electoral Commission RECs are Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

Oyintiloye, who said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, also commended members of the Senate for granting the President’s request to sack the suspended RECs.

The APC chieftain said the sacking of the RECs would serve as strong warning to others, ensure accountability and restore the electorate’s confidence in the country’s electoral process.

“I want to commend the President for the bold step to terminate the appointments of the suspended RECs.

“This is a demonstration that the President is keen to have a free, fair and credible election that Nigerians will be proud of.

“The suspension and termination of the appointments of the three RECs; Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto) will serve as a deterrent to other RECs who have similar traits.

“The President has promised to fight corruption and this will serve as a lesson to other public servants that the country is moving forward,” he said.

Also Read:

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, also commended INEC for taking disciplinary action against the RECs in March 2023.

The APC chieftain recalled that Yunusa-Ari was suspended for unlawfully usurping the Returning Officer’s role in the Adamawa Governorship election and making an unauthorised declaration of results.

He said that Ali and Uzochukwu were suspended for dereliction of duty, with Ali facing prosecution over bribery allegations.

Oyintiloye also commended INEC over the prosecution of Prof. Ignatius Udok, for electoral fraud, adding that “this shows the commission’s commitment to electoral integrity.”

He said that the sentencing of Udok, who was the Returning Officer for Essien Udim State Constituency in the 2019 general elections by an Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, was a strong signal that the country’s electoral reform is evolving.

Oyintiloye, however, urged the President not to relent in his fight against corruption, noting that the effort has started yielding positive results.

Post Views: 8