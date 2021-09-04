Electoral Committee lauds peaceful conduct of APC LG congress in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress Electoral Committee for Local Government Congress in Ifako-ijaiye LGA, Lagos State has commended the peaceful conduct of members and stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that APC Local Government Area congress was held nationwide on Saturday.

Sultan Adeniji-Adele, member of the APC committee for Ifako-Ijaiye, gave the commendation on Saturday after the exercise.

Adeniji-Adele applauded the peace among the party faithful, which, he said, aided the smooth and successful conduct.

He said party leaders and members demonstrated proper conduct and peaceful coexistence, irrespective of the various tribes that made up the party in the council.

Explaining the process, Adeniji-Adele said the committee started with the accreditation of the party’s delegates who in turn affirmed the LG party executives through a voice vote.

He said: “The committee is happy with what we saw here and we will give a report to the congress committee at the top.

“So far so good, the electoral committee is satisfied with the conduct.

“After the accreditation, the second step was to go ahead to call candidates for different offices and all party members here affirmed via voice votes.

“This made our job easier here.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the council has 11 wards and 27 executive members elected at the July 31 ward congress.

Also speaking on the LG congress, Ahmed Omisore, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and chieftain of the APC in Ojokoro LCDA, commended members for allowing peace.

Omisore said: “Today we are returning the party to our people be electing new officers to run our party.

“There was no rancour in the election of the 27 party executives from the chairman to the ex-officios.”

Also, Benjamin Olabinjo, former Chairman, Ojokoro LCDA, described the process as good and fair.

Olabinjo, a national delegate of the APC from the council, urged party stakeholders across the council to tolerate one another to move it forward.

NAN reports that 27 executives and three national delegates emerged at the congress.

Banjo Omole emerged as Chairman, Jelili Olaiya (Vice Chairman), Sanjo Ogunboyede (Secretary), Aduroju Olusola (Legal Adviser), Fatimah Owolabi (Treasurer) and Kole Awogbule (Financial Secretary).

Others were Oni Falokun (Organising Secretary), Toyin Taiwo (Publicity Secretary), Femi Smith (Auditor), Sekinat Gbajobi (Woman Leader), Alamutu Awwal (Youth Leader) and Lekan Owolabi (Physically Challenged).

The three national delegates were Akin Fadayomi, Adekunle Olayinka and Benjamin Olabinjo.