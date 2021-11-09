Electoral Act: National Assembly approves direct primaries for political parties

Senate has approved Conference report of Electoral Act mandating the all political parties to conduct direct primaries for all aspirants seeking political offices.

The upper chamber had constituted a seven-man conference committee to meet with members of the House of Representatives Conference Committee to harmonise the differences in the Senate and House versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

But some senators from Peoples Democratic Party were grumbling underneath, saying the election is going to be expensive with the amendment of Electoral Act.

According to one of the senators, “you are going to spend the way you spend during the general elections, it is going to be expensive.”

The amendment is contained in clause 87: Nomination of candidates by parties.

Subsection 1:

Old: A political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Act shall hold direct or indirect primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which may be monitored by the Commission.

New: “A political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the Commission”.

The Senate also approved the electronic transmission of results.

Under a new amendment of Clause 52 (2) of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Senate resolved that “voting at an election and transmission of results under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission, which may include electronic voting”.