Elections Tribunal receives nine petitions in Ondo State

The Elections Petitions Tribunal in Ondo State on Thursday said it had received nine petitions on the February 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

The Secretary of the Tribunal, Musa Adam, confirmed this development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Akure.

He said seven of the petitions were on the House of Representatives election and two on the Senate.

Adam said that Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, the candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party in Ondo North Senatorial District, has filed a petition challenging the election of Olajide Ipinsigba of the All Progressives Congress.

He added that the Labour Party candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Morounfoluwa Bademosi, has also filed a petition on the election of Adeniyi Adegbonmire of the APC.

The Secretary said that petitions were also filed challenging the elections in Akoko South East/Akoko South West, Ese Odo/Ilaje, Okitipupa/Irele and Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituencies.

He said other Federal Constituencies include Akure South/Akure North, Akoko South East/Akoko South West and Akoko North East/Akoko North West.

Adam said the tribunal was expecting petitions on the outcome of the House of Assembly election.

He said that aggrieved candidates have 21 days from the date of the announcement of the result of the election to file a petition before the tribunal.