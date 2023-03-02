Elections: SDP accepts presidential election results

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has accepted the official results of Saturday’s Presidential Election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC which was won by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam said that the decision was taken by the National Working Committee of the party after the general review of the Presidential Election.

While urging aggrieved political parties to approach the courts to seek redress as law abiding citizens rather than over-heating the system, he said, “the INEC as an institution vested with power has declared a winner (presidential election). We in SDP despite the shortfalls such as BVA’s problem, transmission problem and others, we stand by the declaration pending the outcome of the court judgement.”

Alhaji Gabam who was flanked by the members of the NWC of the party however hinted that the party would be challenging the results of some Senatorial and Federal Constituencies seats as announced by the commission after the ongoing collation of the necessary facts on the conduct of the polls.

According to him, “We need to keep Nigeria one. God has not created any perfection anywhere. Therefore, we are standing by INEC. On this ground, we are standing by what INEC has done but we are going to challenge the results of some Senatorial and Federal Constituencies of the National Assembly after we must have collated our facts.”

He however commended the INEC Chairman, Prof Manhood Yakubu for conducting the elections despite the overwhelming challenges posed by both technology and human factors.

According to him, “We commend the INEC under the leadership of distinguished Prof. Manhood Yakubu for the successful conduct of the Saturday’s elections in the face of all odds. The election has been won and lost. Going forward, therefore, and what is right in the true interest of our country, is for all grievances to be expressed through the appropriate channels and very responsibly. Our party believes in the nation’s justice system as capable of addressing the various concerns expressed, and for it to always do justice.”

“We also note that democratic consolidation for national unity and sustainable growth and development is imperative of the times. As such, the SDP calls on the political class and the general public to eschew violence in their actions and pronouncements, and to in practical terms and manifest, work for peace and social order in the larger interest of our country.”

Allhaji Gabam however called on the President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to form a government of national unity across party lines and heal the country of the present cranks and divisions in the national interest.

He commended the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for having faith in the nation’s justice system over his decision to seek redress at the Court of law rather than behaving otherwise.

He also commended the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over how he has handled the outcome of the election and for not saying any inciting words and for opting to challenge the INEC declaration in court law as well.