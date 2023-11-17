Elections: Primate Ayodele warns Sudan, South Sudan, Ghana, others’ Presidents

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh prophecies concerning some African countries including Sudan, South Sudan, Ghana, Malawi, Namibia and DR Congo warning the leaders on their upcoming elections.

The warnings are contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

In Sudan, Primate Ayodele said that the country might be consumed by the crisis currently going on if it is not handled carefully, advising that the rebel group, Rapid Support Forces, be included into the government in order to end the crisis.

Ayodele stated that the democracy of Sudan will be elongated if the government continues fighting the group.

‘’In Sudan, what is on the ground in the country can consume them if they don’t take it easy. There is no way the government can rule there without the rebel group, RSF. The rebels are ready for any trouble in order to be part of the government. If the government is ruling without carrying them along, there won’t be peace but if they are carried along, the country will experience democracy in a short time but if not, they may push their democracy till 2029″ Ayodele stated.

Speaking about South Sudan, Primate Ayodele disclosed that the President, Salva Kiir might not be able to contest in 2024 presidential elections but will anoint someone else due to some personal crisis he will face, making it known that there will be issues between the president and the first vice president in relation to the election.

Ayodele added: ‘’The South Sudan matter will take another dimension completely. If care isn’t taken, the president may not be able to go for the upcoming election and if he contests, he may be incapacitated. The transitional process will cause problems between the first vice president and the president. The president’s health status will be queried because he won’t be able to do much. The president may step down his ambition and anoint someone else.’’

READ ALSO:

National Film Board threatens sanction over streaming of outlaw digital content

MURIC urges Kaduna Assembly to investigate State Traffic Agency on misconduct

10 doctors kidnapped in two months in Enugu – NMA

In Ghana, Primate Ayodele revealed that the current Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia would shock the opposition candidate, John Mahama in the election. He advised Mahama not to rely on his past glory in the coming election.

The cleric said ‘’The current vice president of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia will shock John Mahama in the election. Mahama will have challenges from the technical aspect. He shouldn’t rely on his past glory because it will not give him victory.’’

Ahead of Namibia general election, Primate Ayodele stated that the president will be disappointed because people won’t vote for his party. He also warned the country to pray against tragedy.

‘’The president of Namibia will be disappointed because people will not want to vote for his party. There will be disturbance and confusion. The country must be prayerful against tragedy that will shake the country.’’

Primate Ayodele advised the President of DR Congo to change his strategy in order to win the coming election. He warned of attacks from rebels that will be sponsored by external forces. He also mentioned that the economy of the country will be threatened.

‘’The rebels in DR Congo will try to make governance difficult. There are external forces that will be sponsoring the rebels against the government. If the president changes his strategy, he has all it takes to win the coming election. He must restrategise so he can retain his seat. The economy of the country will be threatened” he added.