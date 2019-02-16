Elections postponement: We must maintain peace, orderliness — Okei-Odumakin

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, on Saturday urged Nigerians and political actors to sustain the atmosphere of peace and orderliness in the face of the shift in dates of the general elections.

Okei-Odumakin made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, soon after the shift was announced.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, hours earlier, announced the shift of the February 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23.

The Governorship and State House of Assembly as well as FCT Area Council elections have also been shifted from March 2 to March 9.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a press briefing, attributed the postponement of all the scheduled elections to logistic and operational problems.

Okei-Odumakin said: “While there is no doubt about the anxiousness of Nigerians, to participate in the 2019 General elections, it is wise to sound it that there can be no election under an atmosphere of suspicion and hostilities.

“It is my hope that we shall sustain the atmosphere of peace and orderliness that we have witnessed over the past few days, while we all struggle to make our impact, irresistible, for the progress of our democracy.

“All Nigerians must remain steadfast as we support INEC’s efforts and ensure that Nigerians are allowed to vote and determine, who they deserve as their leaders.”

NAN.