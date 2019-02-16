Elections: Gen. Abdulsalami expresses disappointment over sudden postponement

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Saturday in Minna, Niger State described as very disappointing the sudden postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Saturday in Minna, Niger State described as very disappointing the sudden postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

Abubakar made this disclosure while addressing journalists at his Hill Top residence in Minna, following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone the presidential and National Assembly elections owing to logistics reasons.

Abubakar, who is also the National Chairman for Peace and Reconciliation, appealed to Nigerians to continue to maintain peace and order rather than resort to violence over the development.

He said: “It is disappointing that the elections had to be postponed after a lot of preparations had been made, after all the politicians have campaigned and for one reason or the other the election is postponed.”

The former Head of State said despite the disappointment, Nigerians must remain peaceful and pray that the electoral body overcomes its logistical challenges.

He said: “You are very much aware that elections were scheduled to have taken place today, but because of logistical challenges, INEC in their wisdom decided to postpone the elections to Saturday next week.

“I appeal to Nigerians to remain peaceful and not to resort to any form of disturbances capable of breaching the peace as a result of the elections postponement.

“Let’s keep the peace and not resort to any violence act.

“Let us hope and pray that INEC will put its house to order and get it right next Saturday.

“I also want to appeal to Nigerians to bear with the INEC and let us try to help them to overcome the logistic challenges they are saying.

“We must therefore ensure we keep peace, let us keep peace, let us not have any disturbances because of the setback we have from the election postponement.

“As much as possible you try to bear the disappointment because a lot of Nigerians traveled to their various locations for the election to be able to do our civic right, but unfortunately here we are today.

“My reaction towards the postponement is disappointment, especially after a lot of preparations have been put in.

“All the politicians have gone up and down campaigning, but sadly, for one reason or the other, the date has been changed, so certainly, it is a disappointment but we pray we will get it right soon.

“Let us hope and pray for INEC that they overcome their problem so that the elections will hold on Saturday next week.

“It is true that most Nigerians have travelled to our various locations to exercise our franchise but unfortunately, here we are today with the postponement of the elections but rather than crucify INEC, let us pray for it to overcome the present challenges it is facing.”

The former Head of State however expressed reservations over the inability of Nigerians to trust those that have been given responsibility, adding that people are already making insinuations about the postponement.

Abubakar said: “The major problem we have in this country is trust.

“Let us continue to trust people that we have given responsibilities.

“People are beginning to insinuate already but I think we should trust people in position of authority.”